Prosecutor seeks to review, overturn wrongful convictions

The 'Conviction Integrity Unit' will be the first of its kind in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new unit set to launch in 2021 will look into wrongful convictions in Marion County.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the Conviction Integrity Unit on Tuesday. It will identify, review and try to help overturn wrongful convictions.

“This unit really gives us the opportunity to look at prior convictions and make sure that we got it right and that we held the right person accountable,” said Mears.

Mears says his will be the first prosecutor’s office in Indiana to establish such a program.

“The only person who benefits from a wrongful conviction is the person who committed the crime,” said Mears. “We’re not infallible. We do make mistakes. We don’t always get it right and with the advances that have taken place with technology, we would be foolish not to look into those issues and make sure that we are always identifying the right person.”

The unit will include one attorney, an investigator and a paralegal.

In addition to reviewing cases, the unit will train prosecutors and investigators on ways the office can operate more efficiently and effectively, and adopt nationally-recognized best practices to help safeguard against future wrongful convictions.

Mears said he started considering creating the unit after conversations with community leaders.

Pastor David Greene of Indianapolis reached out to Mears last year after hearing from a prison inmate who claimed he was wrongfully convicted.

Kendrick Morris spent nearly 20 years in prison for attempted murder. Earlier this year, his conviction was overturned after a review from the Mears' office.

“It’s something that we need to do in America and in Indianapolis to be fair. That’s all we’re talking about. We’re talking about being fair and reasonable with people and their lives,” said Greene.