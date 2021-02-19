Prolonged wintry conditions mean extra steps to protect your home, car and more

Is the fire hydrant near your home buried in snow?

INDIANAPOLIS — The heavy snow and a prolonged cold spell has created conditions that you may not have planned for but need your immediate attention

Terry Heir has delivered the mail for 15 years.



"I'm usually out here for five hours. Today, it'll be about seven or eight," Heir said.



A snow plow has cleared neighborhood streets in Johnson County, so the postal service has resumed delivery. But mail carriers would appreciate being able to actually reach your mailbox. Plows may bury it, but if you have the ability to clear the area in front of your mailbox, your carrier won't have to step out of his vehicle at each stop.



"It adds hours on your route, plus half the time you're stuck and you're backing up and moving forward. Yeah, it gets pretty difficult," Heir said.



Kerry Hawkins has to trudge through the snow on foot around Indianapolis.



"Plowing your driveway and the walkway helps, but not everybody's doing that, (it) makes for a long night," he said



The mail never stops, but snow can sure slow it.

If your street is plowed, can the #MailCarrier get to your 📫? It’s a courtesy that makes work for @USPS much easier if you have the ability to clear the ❄️. 5 pm @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/y7aNSXprUV — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) February 18, 2021

There’s similar concerns from your local fire department.

Where is the fire hydrant closest to your home? Can you see it, or is buried in snow?

I didn’t have to go far to see the problem. There is a hydrant about 100 yards from my front door, and you can barely see it. That's not good if there was a fire and the hydrant was needed. Firefighters say you should clear an area about three feet around the hydrant so first responders have easy access.

And then there’s your car.

Ice build up in your wheel wells like this could potentially cause a flat tire.



Kick these off before you head out 👍 pic.twitter.com/bhKsHNveBP — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 18, 2021

If you have driven in the snow at this week, you probably have an icy buildup in the wheel wells above your tires. State Police Sgt. John Perrine warns such a condition could leave you stranded.