Project Indy seeks to match youth with jobs, training

Since 2016, the program has helped young adults get involved in the workforce and pick up job skills along the way.

INDIANAPOLIS — It felt a little like June in central Indiana Wednesday, so it was the perfect time to kick off the city's summer hiring program.

The job creation push is a part of Project Indy, which helps young adults get involved in the workforce and pick up job skills along the way.

It's also a big help for employers who need to find fresh talent to fill open positions.

"Since its start in 2016, Project Indy has made incredible strides to ensure both young adults and employers are prepared for the needs of today's rapidly changing economy," said Marie Mackintosh, EmployIndy's president and CEO.

Looking to explore career paths and connect with hiring employers? The free Rapid Re-Employment Response tool can connect you to job opportunities that start at $13/hour or more. Skilled recruiters are waiting to help you find the resources you need. https://t.co/tV1pfGy4GW pic.twitter.com/xIBkKifrS1 — EmployIndy (@EmployIndy) February 24, 2023

According to the organization's website, "Project Indy is comprised of a network of community organizations, employers, and corporate partners who are providing job opportunities, soft-skill development and job-readiness training to in-school and out-of-school youth in Marion County. Many participants are looking for summer jobs, while others are seeking full-time employment, and anything in between."