Progress announced in Hannah's Memorial Playground project

Hannah Crutchfield was hit and killed as she, her mother and a crossing guard were crossing the street in Sept. 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Irvington school that raised the $200,000 needed to build a playground in memory of a student, announced progress in the project this week.

Hannah's Memorial Playground will honor 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, who was hit and killed as she, her mother and a crossing guard were crossing the street after school on Sept. 14, 2021.

Students came up with the idea to build the playground as a way to honor Hannah, who was a first grader at the school. Students even got to pick the colors for it — yellow, with two shades of blue and gray.

George W. Julian IPS School 57 surpassed its fundraising goal. They recently posted new pictures of the playground. They said they'll start demolishing old playground equipment in a few days, and two more murals are in process.