Marion County program teaching job skills to at-risk men sees several success stories

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News has an update on a program teaching important job skills to young men who were formerly behind bars or at risk of being arrested.

Christopher Pegues is used to a little chaos.

"Pretty much my whole life. I'm from Chicago. I had some real bad friends, negative influences around me," Pegues said.

Now working on a job site, it's a different kind of chaos.

"Chaos is kind of a good thing for me because I get to jump around and learn a bunch of things," Pegues said.

The electrician knew it was time for a change after his daughter was born.

"Fed up with the direction my life was going," Pegues said.

He found a safe space and a family through the We Community Action Neighborhood Network, also known as WeCANN.

"My mom was never really a part of my life," Pegues said. "So, to have the women in that program help us the way that they do just means a lot."

Last winter, 13News introduced you to this program teaching life skills to formerly incarcerated men or those at risk of being incarcerated.

"This changes people's minds about life and what life can offer them, and that's huge for me. I absolutely love doing this," said Val M. Tate, who leads the class.

It's easy to see why she's loved, too.

"Just reminds me of that mother or aunt that you needed. Everyone else feels the same way because they keep going back," said Pegues, who is now a proud graduate and one of the many success stories at WeCANN. "There's no telling where I'd be."

The program has helped Pegues learn valuable job skills.

"Even in the short time I've been with him, he's progressed pretty quickly, and he's ready for more," said Tracy Boyd, who oversees Pegues in a first-year apprenticeship. "I think it speaks volumes. I think that a lot of people in his situation, just given that right opportunity, they can soar. I think he's a prime example of that."

And Pegues is also taking a leadership role amongst the team.

"Sometimes, we put people with him to help, and he's able to take that role and knock it out of the park," Boyd said.