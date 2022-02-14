Indianapolis museums to offer free admission on Presidents Day

Here's where to observe Presidents Day for free in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Presidents Day is Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Multiple central Indiana museums are offering free admission to mark the day.

Children's Museum

The Children's Museum will give visitors a look inside the White House from former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, plus have exhibits about voting rights throughout history. Museum capacity is reduced, and tickets for the day have already sold out.

Conner Prairie

The living history museum will have songs, shows and talks with past presidents as part of its Presidents Day event. Tickets are free but reserving a specific time frame is required. Tickets are available to reserve online.

Indiana State Museum

The state museum will give visitors a look at Indiana's past presidents and vice presidents.