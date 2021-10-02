Presidential historian says Trump impeachment process will differ from first

The trial will open with arguments on Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate has decided that former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional.

With so much different this time than in the previous impeachment, we wanted to give you a look at what you might be able to expect to happen in this trial.

Ted Frantz is a presidential historian at UIndy. He says he's fascinated by several aspects.

"What happened on January 6 means every senator was both a participant and is asked to serve as a juror," Frantz said. "There are those who remain fiercely loyal to Donald Trump and think that it is right thing to do, for their own political interests and the party, and those who recognize down the road it's likely to be more beneficial for not to be association with that brand."

"Will this trial be first when more than a tiny handful of folks set aside their political allegiances and really look at the case on the merits in front of them, rather than 'R' or 'D' behind their name," said Frantz.