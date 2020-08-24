President, CEO of Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County resigning

The board of trustees said it would begin a national search to find his replacement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew Gutwein will resign as president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County.

“It is with a heart filled with gratitude for all we have accomplished together for our community that I announce my resignation as president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corporation (HHC) of Marion County," Gutwein said in a release.

He has spent more than 18 years with Health & Hospital Corporation. His final day on the job will be Sept. 30.