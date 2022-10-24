'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' is Saturday

Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 22nd nationwide "Prescription Drug Take Back" on Oct. 29.

The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. That includes both pills and liquid medications.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will be accepted. Needles of any kind will not be taken.

The service is free, and people can remain anonymous with no questions asked.

Indiana State Police said prescription drugs should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash.

ISP pointed to studies showing a majority of abused drugs come from the medicine cabinets of friends and family.

Unwanted medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police post, except the Lowell and Toll Road posts, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.