Pregnant woman, baby killed in crash near Muncie

Police said medics were able to deliver the woman's baby after she died on the way to the hospital, but the child later died.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A pregnant woman and her baby died in a crash east of Muncie Thursday evening.

The crash happened on SR 32 at Truitt Road around 6:30 p.m.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office tells 13News the woman was traveling east on SR 32, waiting in the turn lane to make a lefthand turn. While she was stopped, her car was struck from behind by a black Chevrolet Equinox occupied by two males.

The woman's car was pushed over 100 feet into the westbound lane of SR 32.

Police say the woman, who was six months pregnant, died while medics were taking her to IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Medics delivered her baby, but the child died at the hospital.

The driver of the Equinox, who police say is believed to be a Grant County resident, was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. Police said the woman is from Delaware County.

There was no information about possible charges in the crash at this time.