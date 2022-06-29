Pregnancy resource center concerned for Indiana abortion law after Roe v. Wade overturned

All Options Pregnancy Resource Center in Bloomington said they've had an increase in calls since Friday's ruling, with families needing help with abortion funding.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — There's growing concern among many families in Indiana about the future of their right to an abortion following the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade.

There is big concern from the team at All Options Pregnancy Resource Center in Bloomington, an organization that helps families with both parenting and pregnancy options, and they're now worried they'll lose their option to help families navigate abortion.

The center said they've received an increase in calls since Friday's ruling, with families needing help with abortion funding.

Most of these families already have kids of their own and are early on in their pregnancy, but they have questions as to what will happen if restrictions take place in the Hoosier state. Those questions include if families will lose their rights to an abortion and if there will be criminal charges for the centers or clinics helping people navigate their options.

If the state does decide to move forward with restrictions, the center says it may force families to travel to other states, requiring other resources for help.

"We will be leaning more heavily on each other with funds and with practical networks, and we'll certainly need more people supporting practical support. That means giving rides or providing hotels and meals, things like that if people have to travel," said Jessica Marchbank, with All Options Pregnancy Resources.

Right now, it is still legal to get an abortion in Indiana. Neighboring states Kentucky and Ohio have already put in place some form of ban or are likely to soon.

Another question still up in the air is if there could be criminal charges for traveling to another state where abortion is legal to have the procedure.