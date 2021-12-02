Prayer vigil planned for east side homicide victim

Vivian Clark died Monday, Feb. 8 on Indy's far east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis homicide victim is planning a prayer vigil in her honor for Friday evening.

Vivian Clark, 33, died Monday near 21st Street and Post Road.

Police at the scene told 13News Clark was riding in a vehicle near East 30th Street and North Post Road when she was shot. The driver of the vehicle drove to 21st and Post, where she was pronounced dead.

Police still have not released any information about a suspect or motive in the case.

The vigil will be at the intersection of 21st Street and Post Road.