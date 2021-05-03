Get rid of old electronics, appliances on Power Recycling Day

Drop off old electronics and appliances to safely dispose of them and get a coupon for discounted zoo admission.

INDIANAPOLIS — If old electronics and appliances have been piling up at home during the pandemic, the Indianapolis Zoo is offering a safe way to get rid of them.

The zoo is kicking off its spring cleaning season by hosting Power Recycling Day on Saturday, March 13. The event gives residents the opportunity to dispose of clutter in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

Residents are encouraged to drop off most electronics for free, but there is a $20 processing fee for TVs and other monitors. Large appliances like refrigerators won't be accepted.

Here are some of the items that will be accepted for drop-off:

Telephone systems

VCR/DVD, laserdisc players

All batteries

TVs and monitors

Scanners and copiers

Printers and cartridges

Fax machines

Backup power systems

External hard drives

Satellite components

Keyboards and accessories

Integrated circuits

Microwaves

Small appliances

Power cables and wiring

According to the zoo, e-waste makes up about 2 percent of trash produced in the United States each year, but it accounts for 70 percent of environmental pollutants.

Last fall, the zoo collected nearly 700 pounds of recyclable materials, keeping them out of landfills.