Get rid of old electronics, appliances on Power Recycling Day

INDIANAPOLIS — If old electronics and appliances have been piling up at home during the pandemic, the Indianapolis Zoo is offering a safe way to get rid of them.
The zoo is kicking off its spring cleaning season by hosting Power Recycling Day on Saturday, March 13. The event gives residents the opportunity to dispose of clutter in a safe and environmentally friendly way.
Residents are encouraged to drop off most electronics for free, but there is a $20 processing fee for TVs and other monitors. Large appliances like refrigerators won't be accepted.
Here are some of the items that will be accepted for drop-off:
- Telephone systems
- VCR/DVD, laserdisc players
- All batteries
- TVs and monitors
- Scanners and copiers
- Printers and cartridges
- Fax machines
- Backup power systems
- External hard drives
- Satellite components
- Keyboards and accessories
- Integrated circuits
- Microwaves
- Small appliances
- Power cables and wiring
According to the zoo, e-waste makes up about 2 percent of trash produced in the United States each year, but it accounts for 70 percent of environmental pollutants.
Last fall, the zoo collected nearly 700 pounds of recyclable materials, keeping them out of landfills.
