One Indiana utility has distributed about $240,000 in utility assistance through the program since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With the winter weather on the way, AES Indiana is using Giving Tuesday to remind Hoosiers about an energy relief program that can help with rising heat costs.

Power of Change provides emergency help to families in need.

It started in 2019 and has distributed $240,000 in utility assistance to local AES customers.