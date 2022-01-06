'Power Huddle' connects youth with the Indianapolis workforce

A local nonprofit is working to get the younger generation excited about job opportunities.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're seeing a workforce shortage across the country, and one local nonprofit is working to get the younger generation excited about job opportunities.

"This is probably one of the most exciting moments outside of having my daughter," said Brandon Woodson.

Woodson and 42 other Marion County young people were celebrated Wednesday for their dedication and completion of Power Huddle EmployIndy's re-engagement program.

"As soon as I got the paper, I still couldn't believe it," Woodson said.

The Power Huddle is an intensive two-week program that blends positive youth development and workforce development strategies for "opportunity youth," people ages 16 to 24 who are disconnected from education or the workforce.

"Being here on the east side, a lot of kids feel like there's no hope," said Woodson.

Woodson, 24, received his high school equivalency diploma and a completion award from Power Huddle.

It's a big deal for Woodson, who was once told he would never graduate or get this far. He said Power Huddle is a big part of helping him achieve his goals.

"We developed not only friendship, but family. I've met people here who have inspired me," said Woodson.

Employ Indy's Rodney Francis said stories like Woodson's are what the program is all about.

"Brandon is why I got into this work. To see young people like him who were once counted out rise up and say, 'I'm here, belong here and I'm going to make this happen for my children,'" said Francis.

Francis said the young people in the program come from all around Marion County and many have experienced some type of trauma in their life.

"Young adults that we are serving and supporting today are such a huge opportunity for our community. They are wonderful young people. They are bright, brilliant, intelligent," said Francis.

The program is designed to support the talent demands for employers across the region, like automotive technicians, advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

Francis said communities are making an effort to engage young people early to find opportunities in the workforce.

"They are our future workforce and, in many aspects, they are our current workforce. They represent a huge opportunity in our community," said Francis.