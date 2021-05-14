Portland, Indiana police officer suspended in internal investigation

A social media post said Joshua Clark was suspended but didn't offer specifics about allegations of any wrongdoing.

PORTLAND, Ind. — Portland's police chief has suspended one of the department's officers as part of an internal investigation, according to a post on their social media page.

The department said Joshua Clark had been suspended.

The post referred to an Avon Police Department investigation but didn't offer specifics about any allegation of wrongdoing by Clark.

"Upon learning of the incident Chief Stephenson immediately suspended Joshua Clark, he has been removed from any and all law enforcement duties without pay. An internal investigation has begun and we are cooperating fully with the Avon Police Department with their investigation as well," the post read.

The post concluded with the following:

"The Portland community can be assured the officers of the Portland Police Department will be held accountable for their actions. The Portland Police Department will not overlook any and all wrongdoing of an officer. We will always be dedicated to protecting and serving the community we work in and want the community to know that we take all crimes and allegations serious; even those that involve our officers."