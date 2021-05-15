Mother and 4-year-old daughter missing from Valparaiso

22-year-old Jessica Allison and 4-year-old Aislin Grace Allison were last seen on Friday.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Authorities in northern Indiana have opened a missing persons investigation into the disappearance of a 22-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office said Jessica Allison, 22, of Valparaiso, and her daughter Aislin Grace Allison were both last heard from on Friday.

Jessica's husband is an over-the-road truck driver. He was on a video call with Jessica and Aislin at around 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities said he was out of state at the time of the call. This is the last time the two were seen or heard from.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office opened a missing persons investigation and issued a plea to the public to keep an eye out for the mother and daughter on Saturday.

"The family of these two are very concerned – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time," the Porter County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post about their disappearance.