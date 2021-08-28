'Popular, well-liked' | Logansport principal remembers U.S. serviceman killed in Afghanistan

Humberto Sanchez, 22, was killed after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the U.S. Marines killed in Thursday's bombing at a Kabul airport was from Logansport .

Humberto Sanchez, 22, was killed while aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone.

As the community grieves, Logansport High School principal Matt Jones is remembering the impact Humberto Sanchez had on the school.

"We are extremely sad about the loss of Humberto and other soldiers - so heartbreaking," he said.

Jones recalled Sanchez played varsity soccer all while taking honors and dual credit courses, with an artistic streak.

"Humberto was a smart, athletic young man who was popular, well-liked by his soccer teammates, classmates, coaches and teachers. He was honored to be putting on the Marin uniform and serving his country," he said.

Jones extended his deepest sympathies to Sanchez's family and friends, and remembered the young man who would go on to serve his country being able to balance it all - varsity soccer, honors and dual credit college classes, getting voted onto the homecoming court his senior year and also taking art classes.

Thirteen U.S. service members and as many as 169 Afghans were killed.