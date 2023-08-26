PopCon returns to Indy this weekend for 10th year

The Indiana Convention Center is hosting the 10th annual PopCon this weekend celebrating all things pop culture.

INDIANAPOLIS — Don't be surprised if you see Batman or some Jedi downtown today.

PopCon Indy, which runs from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, will feature over 30 celebrity appearances, esports, virtual reality, video games, competitions and more.

Celebrity guests are a little limited this year due to the actor strike in Hollywood.

Doors open each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.