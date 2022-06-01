PopCon returns to Indiana Convention Center for 9th year

New this year will be a 'Squid Game' tournament based on the hit Netflix show. The winner will get a lifetime 3-day pass to PopCon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Convention Center will welcome PopCon back for its 9th year this weekend.

PopCon Indy, which runs from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, will feature laser tag, eSports, virtual reality, video games, immersive escape rooms and at least 60 celebrity appearances.

"Indianapolis has really grown as one of the geek capitals of the country," said PopCon owner Carl Doninger. "Being centrally located here in the Midwest, people can drive to Indianapolis, they don't have to worry about those crazy airfares right now. We're actually the only local company that operates out of the convention center for the geek community."

PopCon is an immersive #popculture experience! Experience virtual reality, laser tag, escape rooms, board games, the PopCon International Film Festival, the PopCon Podcast Stage and don't forget the POPCON SQUID GAME!

PopCon said they expect around 30,000 people to show up from over 30 states.

New this year will be a 'Squid Game' tournament based on the hit Netflix show. The winner will get a lifetime 3-day pass to PopCon.

They are also partnering up with Indy Pride for several activities celebrating Pride month. There will be a day full of Pride Month programming on June 3 and organizers say the money from tickets purchased at this link will go directly to supporting Indy Pride.

Among the many Pride Month activities planned for June 3, is a Drag Superstar contest hosted by Drag Queen Oriana Peron. Five contestants will compete for the title. All are welcome to compete, even those who have never done drag. Sign-up will be available at the event.