Police: Toddler wounded in shooting on Indianapolis' near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police said a toddler was injured late Thursday in a shooting incident.
Police were called to the 700 block of North Elder Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found a child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Police didn't specify the age of the victim but said they were taken to Riley Hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
