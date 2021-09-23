Police: Toddler wounded in shooting on Indianapolis' near west side

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Elder Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police said a toddler was injured late Thursday in a shooting incident.

Police were called to the 700 block of North Elder Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found a child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police didn't specify the age of the victim but said they were taken to Riley Hospital in stable condition.

