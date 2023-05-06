Police: Teens held in assault of downtown Indianapolis store worker

The store's owner hopes parents and children have more conversations about conduct.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens are in custody after police say they assaulted a woman who was working in a downtown store.

The incident happened over the weekend at Rocket Fizz, a soda and candy shop at 55 Monument Circle.

On Monday, 13News spoke with owner Kim Nething, who said a group of teens came into the store and tried to shoplift. When they were asked to leave, they assaulted the store's assistant manager, she said.

Nething said she isn't worried about being downtown, but hopes parents and children have more conversations about conduct.

"If I felt any safety concerns, I simply wouldn't be here," she said. "My major issue is teaching kids right from wrong."

Nething told 13News her assistant manager is looking forward to coming back to work.

A police report obtained by 13News said a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested on preliminary charges of battery in the case.