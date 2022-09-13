x
SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance

Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday.

Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers.

A SWAT team was called to assist and negotiations ensued. At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the person was taken into custody without incident.

The spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing and that a search warrant had been issued.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

