GREENWOOD, Ind — An investigation is underway after a small aircraft was involved in an incident at Indy South Greenwood Airport Wednesday evening.

According to a Greenwood Police Department spokesperson, a small plane ran off the end of a runway and went into a grassy area.

There were no injures.

13News is working to learn more about the aircraft, its occupants and what may have led to the mishap.