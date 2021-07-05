Police: Shots fired during road rage incident near Lebanon

It happened on Interstate 65 near State Road 47 Monday afternoon.

LEBANON, Indiana — A Bloomington man was held Monday after police say he fired a gun at another vehicle on an interstate highway.

Police called it a case of road rage.

In a media advisory, Lebanon police said it happened on I-65's southbound lanes around State Road 47 when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle. A pickup truck was struck by the gunfire.

No one was injured.

After an investigation, Craig Jones III, 19, was taken into custody on allegations of criminal mischief, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and intimidation.