Police share photos of suspects, vehicle sought in credit card thefts

It happened on Dec. 28 at a fitness center in Carmel.
CARMEL, Ind. — Police are seeking to identify suspects in an alleged theft of credit cards from a gym locker room.

Carmel Police posted on Facebook that it happened at LA Fitness, 10574 Workout Way on Dec. 28, 2020. The post said two suspects were seen entering the locker room prior to the theft, and later seen making purchases with the cards at Target, 10401 N. Michigan Road.

Police also provided a photo of a car they say was involved.

If you have information, contact Officer Billberry at the Carmel Police Department, (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

