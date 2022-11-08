Police seek mother, infant missing from Indianapolis

Anyone who finds 24-year-old Savanna Mason or her infant, 3-month-old Paris Hayes Jr. is urged to call 911 immediately.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing mother and child who were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31.

IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son, 3-month-old Paris Hayes Jr.

Savanna and Paris were dropped off in the 5800 block of Rockville Road on Oct. 31.

Police say Savanna may need medical attention.

Savanna is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Paris is described as a bi-racial boy, about 1 foot tall and 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who finds Savanna or Paris are urged to call 911 immediately, IMPD said.

Those with information can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.