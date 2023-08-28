Police seek help from public in search for missing Indianapolis man

Michael Wayne Simpson was last seen Aug. 27 and may be in need of medical assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are seeking help from the public in the search for a person who has been reported missing.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said Monday they are looking for 36-year-old Michael Wayne Simpson.

Simpson is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt over a black T-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and brown and black baseball cap. He is currently not wearing glasses.

Simpson was last seen Sunday, August 27 in the 3900 block of East Washington Street. He is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical services.