x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police seek help finding missing teen Brenna Smith

The 15-year-old was last seen on May 28.
Credit: Greene Co Police Department

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Greene County police are seeking the public's help finding a missing teen.

Brenna Smith was last seen on Sunday, May 28 around 10:30 p.m. at County Road 1425 West and County Road 200 North in Linton. 

Brenna was described by police as being 5'5" and approximately 140 lbs. with brown hair on the top and blonde hair on the sides.

She was last seen wearing black pants and white Crocs. 

Brenna has multiple face piercings including a nose ring, according to police.

If you have any information contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Indy 500 drivers prepare for Victory Celebration

Before You Leave, Check This Out