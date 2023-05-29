Police seek help finding missing teen Brenna Smith

The 15-year-old was last seen on May 28.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Greene County police are seeking the public's help finding a missing teen.

Brenna Smith was last seen on Sunday, May 28 around 10:30 p.m. at County Road 1425 West and County Road 200 North in Linton.

Brenna was described by police as being 5'5" and approximately 140 lbs. with brown hair on the top and blonde hair on the sides.

She was last seen wearing black pants and white Crocs.

Brenna has multiple face piercings including a nose ring, according to police.