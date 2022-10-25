Police seek Boy Scouts trailer that was stolen in McCordsville

Investigators said there were thousands of dollars worth of equipment in the trailer when it was taken.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police in McCordsville are searching for the person who stole a trailer from a Boy Scout Troop at Christ Presbyterian Church.

The trailer was stolen from Boy Scout Troop 88. Police said there was approximately $5,000 of equipment inside the trailer when it was taken. The equipment includes multiple tents, camping equipment and outdoor cooking equipment.

Police believe they saw the trailer being towed, possibly by the suspect, after reviewing license plate readers.

As of Monday, investigators haven't made any arrests.

Anyone who sees the trailer is being asked to contact the McCordsville Police Department.