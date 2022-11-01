Police searching for woman reported missing from Wabash County

Lola R. Harmon was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday on State Road 37 near State Road 28.

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wabash County are looking for a woman who was reported missing Monday.

Lola R. Harmon, 86, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Harmon left her home in Wabash County around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. She was driving a tan and silver 2004 Buick Century with Indiana license plate SHP780.

She was last seen driving south on State Road 37 from State Road 28 in central Indiana.

Police said Harmon may need medical attention and is believed to be in extreme danger.