Police searching for woman missing from Cambridge City

Stacey Miller was last seen Monday evening in Cambridge City, which is approximately 55 miles east of Indianapolis.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Cambridge City police are requesting help locating Stacey Miller, a 49-year-old woman who disappeared Monday.

Miller is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes and orange blonde hair.

She drives a loud, rusty black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a damaged passenger side mirror.

Family and friends told police she was last seen Monday evening May 8, around 8 p.m. She was seen driving her pickup.

She did not report for work on Tuesday, May 9, according to a police flyer.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.