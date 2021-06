Police say 22-year-old Hazel Ilene Ellis walked away from Morgantown Healthcare around 5 p.m. Thursday.

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police in Morgan County are searching for a missing woman.

Police say 22-year-old Hazel Ilene Ellis walked away from Morgantown Healthcare around 5 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since.

Ellis is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and police say she has a diminished mental capacity.