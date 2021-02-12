Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing man from Indianapolis.
IMPD had been investigating the disappearance of 63-year-old Abu Henderson.
IMPD said Henderson was found and he is safe.
