x
Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis man

Abu Henderson was last seen Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.
Credit: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing man from Indianapolis.

IMPD had been investigating the disappearance of 63-year-old Abu Henderson. 

IMPD said Henderson was found and he is safe. 

