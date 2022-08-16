Police searching for Greenfield woman missing since July

Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police say Brandi Lynn Pennington has been missing since July 26.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Pennington has black hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Pennington could be with Benjamin McNamara of Shelbyville, Indiana.

If you have any information about where Pennington might be, call Greenfield Police Det. Ron Chittum at 317-477-4400.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.