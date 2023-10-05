Police searching for woman missing from northwest side of Indianapolis

IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for 40-year-old Kristle Davis, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 2 in the 4400 block of London Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help locating a woman reportedly missing since Monday.

IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for 40-year-old Kristle Davis, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 2 in the 4400 block of London Court, near Interstate 65 and Georgetown Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Davis is described as a 5-foot, 5-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be driving a black 2016 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate TQB820.

If you locate her, call 911 immediately. If you have information about her whereabouts, call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.