Police search for teen missing from Elwood

Allison Harless, 15, was last seen in Indianapolis on Aug. 14, 2023.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Police in Madison County say a missing 15-year-old girl has been reported as a possible runaway from Elwood.

Allison Harless is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in the area of East 38th and North Pennsylvania streets in Indianapolis on Aug. 14, 2023.

If you have information that could assist those searching for Allison, you're asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 765-642-0221.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.