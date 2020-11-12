Police search for man missing from Shoals

A Silver Alert has been issued for Walter Batman, 84.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from Martin County.

The sheriff’s department is looking for Walter Batman, 84.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 216 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with blue jeans and was driving a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate BFD273.

Walter is missing from Shoals, Indiana, which is 97 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.