Police search for driver who fled scene after head-on crash near Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. — A manhunt is underway near Danville, where police said a driver fled the scene of a head-on crash with injuries just outside the town's limits.

The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night at County Road 200 West and U.S. Highway 36 in Hendricks County.

Police said it was a crash with injuries, but haven't provided more details about the extent of those injuries.

The Danville Police Department initially posted about the crash at around 8 p.m. and said one of the drivers ran away from the crash and into a cornfield.

Witnesses told police the suspect was wearing a white mesh baseball hat, denim pants, a black sweatshirt and carrying a large purple bag.

Police have poured into the west side of Danville to search for the suspect.

In an update at 9:45 p.m., police said the suspect still hadn't been arrested.

🚨SEARCH UNDERWAY🚨 -POLICE ACTIVITY- —UPDATE! 9:45 PM - 10/19/22— At this time, the suspect has still not been... Posted by Danville Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Danville police are working with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office to find the suspect. The Danville Police Department said police will continue to search throughout the night.

Anyone who has information or who has seen a person matching the suspect's description is being asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 immediately.