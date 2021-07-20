Police said 13-year-old killed in crash while joyriding

Police said the crash happened Monday morning on River Road near Spencer.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A 13-year-old died after a crash in Owen County Monday morning.

Police said the young teenager was a passenger in a Jeep driven by a 14-year-old without parental permission.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of River Road near Spencer.

Medics transported the 14-year-old to a Bloomington hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the crash.