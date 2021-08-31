Police remove 94 animals from Alexandria home

A 13-year-old girl was also removed from the residence and placed in protective care.

ALEXANDRIA, Indiana — A woman was arrested on allegations of neglect of a dependent and animal neglect after police removed 94 animals from an Alexandria home.

According to our news partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin, who cited an affidavit of probable cause, 58-year-old Nancy Clemmer is charged with Level 6 felony neglect of dependent, Class A misdemeanor neglect of a vertebrate animal and a Class C infraction, harboring a non-immunized dog.

Police said they had received more than a dozen complaints since June about animals that had escaped their enclosures at the home. Clemmer told officers she wanted to turn the property into "an animal rescue."

Alexandria police reported finding "a feces- and urine-saturated home" and removed Clemmer's daughter, 13, from the home. The girl was described as “filthy and had what appeared to be animal feces on her.”

The animals removed include 11 dogs, 21 guinea pigs and nine chickens. They were taken to rescue facilities.

Police notified the Madison County Health Department and the property was condemned the next day.