Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Marion.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday.

It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m.

Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon. According to ISP, the man did not stop and led the officer on a chase that eventually entered Grant County.

The pursuit ended when the driver failed to stop at a T-intersection at CR 700 South. Police said the motorcycle left the road, entered a field and ejected the driver.

Police said the driver, Gary Stone, 62 of Alexandria, died at the scene. Stone was not wearing a helmet.