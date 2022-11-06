x
Police: Person shot, shows up at motel on east side of Indianapolis

The person showed up at the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who had been shot showed up at an east Indianapolis motel on Sunday night. 

IMPD said officers were called at around 8 p.m. to a report of a walk-in person shot at 3525 N. Shadeland Ave, which is the address for the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of East 34th Street.

Officers said the person who was shot is in stable condition. Police believe the shooting happened at a separate location, but aren't sure where. 

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating. 

