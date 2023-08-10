Police: Motorcyclist hit teen on bicycle on Raceway Road

A Hendricks County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the crash happened just south of County Road 300 North.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were critically injured Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a bicycle collided in Hendricks County.

A Hendricks County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the crash happened on Raceway Road south of County Road 300 North, which is on the Hendricks-Marion county line.

A preliminary investigation "indicates that a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Raceway Rd. when it struck a teen on a bicycle," the spokesperson said.

Two people were taken to Indianapolis hospitals in critical condition.

A witness to the crash told 13News the motorcyclist crossed the center line and struck a child on the bicycle.

Crash investigators are at the scene.