Police: Martinsville man faces felony child pornography charges

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of possession of child pornography.

In a media advisory, Indiana State Police said Andrew L. Schaeffer, 20, was arrested at a home when officers served a search warrant.

Police said the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That information and a subsequent extensive investigation culminated in the arrest.

Schaeffer faces 5 counts of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

If you have information related to crimes against children, contact local law enforcement or visit the NCMEC website and use the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

