Police: Marion County's 911 phones experience outage

Metro police said text-to-911 was unaffected by the outage.

INDIANAPOLIS — A New Year's Day phone outage was reported at Marion County's 911 center.

UPDATE: IMPD said the phone outage at the Marion County 911 center was restored around 2 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

A Metro police spokesperson said early Saturday the 911 phone system was experiencing an outage.

IMPD said the extent of the outage isn't known, nor is there an estimate for when service will be restored.

Authorities said those who need emergency services should be able to text 911, since that communications option appears to be unaffected.

According to the Indy.gov website, their "non-emergency line is 317-327-3811. This service allows you to contact law enforcement for non-emergency situations that do not require the emergency dispatcher (911) line."

