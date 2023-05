Officers discovered the body around in the 1300 block of Main Street Monday morning.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating after a man's body was found in a trash dumpster Monday morning.

Officers made the discovery shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Police said the man was 35 years old, but did not release his name.

A spokesperson did not provide additional details but said the department's detectives were conducting a death investigation.