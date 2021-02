Patton Favors, 16, has been listed as a runaway and was reportedly last seen in Colfax on Feb. 2, 2021.

The Frankfort Police Department is asking for the community's help locating a teenager who went missing on Tuesday.

Patton Favors, 16, has been listed as a runaway, and was reportedly last seen in Colfax, approximately 45 miles northwest of Indianapolis, on Feb. 2, 2021.

Police describe Patton as 5'5" tall, weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.