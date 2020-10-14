Police looking for SUV driver who fled after striking bicyclist

IMPD said the person on the bike suffered 'devastating' injuries and is in grave condition at a hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the SUV that struck and badly injured a bicyclist last week.

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 8 just after 9 a.m. on Sherman Drive at Pleasant Run Parkway S. Drive

The person on the bike was struck by a gold or tan late 90s or early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. According to IMPD, the driver of the SUV didn't stop after the crash.

The victim remains hospitalized in grave condition.

Metro police have provided photos of the vehicle involved. Investigators say the truck has some distinctive features, including aftermarket wheels, tow mirrors and a hood scoop or raised portion on the hood.