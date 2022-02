Maliyah R. Allison was last seen Monday at her home.

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was reported missing.

In a social media post, police said Maliyah R. Allison was missing Monday from her home in Yorktown.

The post said it is believed that Maliyah had assistance running away and may be in need of medical assistance.

Police did not provide a description of Maliyah.